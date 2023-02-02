Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman was selling meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, and cocaine out of her home, Panama City police said Thursday.

The case originated out of the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit.

Officers got a search warrant for Janelle Marie Lizana, 35, home and found more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of fentanyl, 9 oxycodone pills, and 1.8 grams of cocaine.

Lizana was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, sale of fentanyl, sale of cocaine, sale of methamphetamine, sale of oxycodone, possession of buprenorphine and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Lizana is being held on a total bond of $292,500.

