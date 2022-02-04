PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child from a drowning death that happened in September 2021, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Blanche Shelmon

Blanche V. Shelmon, 38, was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child by being under the influence of THC which caused her to be inattentive.

PCPD was called to Shelmon’s house on September 10, in regards to a non-responsive child.

Shelmon had smoked marijuana before putting her five-month-old child in the bathtub. Shelmon received a phone call and became distracted for approximately 15 minutes and neglected to supervise the child, investigators said.

During Shelmon’s phone call the child drowned and was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

Shelmon was booked into the Bay County Jail.

