PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman is accused of sexual battery on a child.

Linda Rosa Garcia is charged with sexual battery, principle to sexual battery, and attempted sexual battery. Panama City Police wrote in an arrest affidavit that Garcia tried to facilitate her boyfriend having sex with a girl, under the age of 12.

She reportedly told authorities that she had a miscarriage and was unable to conceive a baby. So she wanted the child to have her boyfriend’s baby.

Garcia is also charged with kidnapping and engaging in human trafficking. She’s being held on more than $1 million in bonds.