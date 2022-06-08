PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman known for her work in the community for feeding the homeless is starting a new tradition that will provide more than just a warm meal.

For the last three years, Machell Akins has been feeding the homeless through her organization Project Feeding the Homeless and Hungry.

On the last Saturday of every month, she shows up at the Marie Hotel in Downtown Panama City with fresh meals for the homeless, but she said she felt there was more she could do to help.

“I see that we can give them things throughout the year and we can give them things for Christmas, but it’s never enough because they are not living like we are for the most part. They don’t have a nine to five and they run out of supplies more often than we do,” Akins said.

Akins said she wanted to be able to also give them basic necessities like toiletries and school supplies for parents that can’t afford them.

They are asking for donations of backpacks, pencils, paper, notebooks glue, and toiletries like soap, toothbrushes, and deodorant.



“What we are wanting to do is fill the backups with supplies and also accept backpacks for the adults who are more unfortunate than us and what we want to do is put toiletries in there for them so soap, toothpaste, deodorant you name it personal items it’ll be easier for them to carry,” Akins said.

Akins said they feed more than one hundred people on the last Saturday every month.

She said it’s important to extend a hand to those in our community who need help.



“I would tear up seeing people homeless and seeing people have a need and that need not being able to be met,” Akins said. “Our people here need help we don’t know why they are in the position they are in we don’t know why they got here or how but it could easily be us it could easily be you.”

The drop-off location is at the UPS Store on 23rd Street in Panama City and they are accepting donations until July 28.

The Christmas in July event will be at the Marie Hotel in Downtown Panama City on July 30.