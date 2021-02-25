Panama City whistleblower employee terminated

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City employee has been terminated after filing a whistleblower complaint.

According to court records it all started over Christmas decorations.

The city’s logistic manager, John Paul Jones, was hired by the city in February of 2019. Jones claims during the city’s annual budget review in June, city officials said they would not be spending additional money on Christmas decorations.

In September, some of those same officials authorized the quality of life department, rather than the logistics department, to buy the decorations.

Jones began looking into the matter and says he soon faced retaliation and threats of an investigation. He also claims the city did not honor his employment contract.