Panama City Weather Forecast

A front moving in tomorrow will stall across the region Saturday and Sunday, This will bring us greater than average rain chances 70-80%. While I don’t see a washout type of day this weekend there will be a good chance of rain at just about anytime for your Friday through Sunday. On Sunday it is possible we are able to sneak in a bit of dry air and if we do we could see a good bit of that day nice and dry so here is to hoping that is what happens. Check out the video for the latest on Elsa and make sure to check back in for updates as we move through the weekend and into next week.