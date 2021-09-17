Panama City Weather Forecast 9-17-2021

Fall is on the way… Almost anyways a front is set to move through in the middle of next week. This not only should bring us some cooler conditions but will also bring some dry weather with it!

The forecast remains on track as the weak upper low over western LA slowly gets absorbed by a western CONUS trough moving further inland. However, high pressure and the lingering trough should

warrant enough energy and moisture to kick up some shower and thunderstorm activity. PoPs have come in a touch lower, generally in the 60-75% range. Daytime highs for Sunday look to be in the low to mid-80s while overnight lows Sunday nightfall into the low 70s.

Saturday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 am. High near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.



Sunday Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%.



Monday Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 60%.



Tuesday 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.