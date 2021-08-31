Panama City Weather Forecast 8-31-2021

Ida is on the way out and will that we will see a chance at some much-needed dry weather. Temperatures will even dip into the 60’s for overnight lows. Yes, it will feel better outside but those daytime highs are still going to be nearly 90. It’s not fall weather nice but it is a good change. An upper ridge will build over the lower Mississippi Valley, with northerly flow pushing a drier airmass into the region. By late Sunday into early next week, the ridge will break down, and southerly low-level flow will begin to push

moisture back into the area, along with a return to better rain chances.

Daily Forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.



Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.



Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.



FridaySunny, with a high near 89.