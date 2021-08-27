Panama City Weather Forecast 8-27-2021

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, we will be on the eastern side with some of the rain and a few thunderstorms from Ida`s outer bands. The best chance of seeing any rain bands on

Sunday will be in the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama with chances for rain decreasing farther east over southern Georgia and the Florida Big Bend. Rain bands will start near the coast and

offshore in the morning, then working their way inland through the day. Some heavy downpours are possible in some of the rain bands given the tropical airmass. Additionally, it is still a bit uncertain if a localized tornado threat materializes in the outer bands this far east. Most local impacts from Ida will be

confined to rip currents and marine hazards.

The risk for potentially deadly rip currents and high surf continues Sunday along our local beaches with surf heights of 5-8 feet possible.

– winds 15-25 G to 30 mainly along the coast. The highest winds expect Sunday afternoon as the storm passes to our south and west.

– Rainfall: 1-3″ with higher amounts from thunderstorms- Severe weather: we will see the very outer band of Ida, Sat, and Sun possibly Mon. We will be well removed from the center so the environment will be questionable at best for tornadoes. It’s defiantly possible, but not something that I am expecting at this point.

-Surf: DO NOT GET IN THE GULF SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY! Swell will peak Sunday / Sunday night seas could be up to 15′ and wave along the coast could reach 9-11′ with higher sets. The wind will not shift offshore until Wednesday that’s when I expect the surf to return to normal.