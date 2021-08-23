Panama City Weather Forecast 8-23-2021

Warm and wet, stop me if you have heard that before. We have a very similar pattern in place over the next 7 days. This has been the pattern for most of the year. We are running well above average for the year so far on rain and it appears that this will continue.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Thursday has the best chance at being dry over the next seven. Dry air from the north and east will be pushed into the area just briefly. The moisture will return on Friday.

