Panama City Weather Forecast 8-19-2021

Heat is on the way but a better chance of rain going into the weekend. The tropics will give us a week break maybe two with Sarhan dust to help limit activity. Things look to pick back up as we move into September. It’s possible that we sneak in a storm over the next two weeks but it will have to be a fringe storm no from the main development region in the Atlantic.

Thanks to Grace to the south swell will reach our coast Thursday night and last possible through the day on Saturday this could lead to a high rip current risk. If you cant identify a rip current or don’t know how to survive one if caught in one please watch the video below!

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. The chance of precipitation is 70%.