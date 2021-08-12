Panama City Weather Forecast 8-12-2021

The tropics are at the forefront of the forecast. We are still moving through our typical summer pattern over the next few days. I’ve been saying for a few days that today and tomorrow would be when we would be able to give details for Fred. We now know that the system will likely move into and through our area. The range of strength is at most a category 1 hurricane. Most modeling is showing a tropical storm or weaker. The eventual track will play some role in who sees what but as forecast now the overall impacts will be minor. A general 1-4″ of rain and Wind speed up to 45 mph will be possible, Isolated flooding and rip currents along the beach might be the biggest impacts.

