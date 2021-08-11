Panama City Weather Forecast 8-11-2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fred and its potential impacts the biggest area of concentration in the forecast. For now, Fred is forecast to stay weak and move toward our area by Sunday and Monday. The storm moving across Hispanola today and weakening. The biggest questions have been what and where will the circulation try to get its self back together. Shear should inhibit the storm from really turning into much more than a Tropical storm but overall It will be a lack of time over the open water and other environmental factors keeping this storm weak.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City's FSU Campus renames library in honor of long-time donors

Bay County takes next steps in courthouse expansion project

Panama City Weather

Bay County loses another well-known figure to COVID-19

Firefighters battle massive blaze in South Walton

Death under investigation after fire in Bayou George

More Local News

Don't Miss