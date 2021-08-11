Panama City Weather Forecast 8-11-2021

Fred and its potential impacts the biggest area of concentration in the forecast. For now, Fred is forecast to stay weak and move toward our area by Sunday and Monday. The storm moving across Hispanola today and weakening. The biggest questions have been what and where will the circulation try to get its self back together. Shear should inhibit the storm from really turning into much more than a Tropical storm but overall It will be a lack of time over the open water and other environmental factors keeping this storm weak.