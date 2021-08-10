Panama City Weather Forecast 8-10-2021

Summer storms working across the area each afternoon and very warm conditions as we progress through the week. The focus however is on the Tropics as we watch PTC 6 become Fred once it’s named. This system should move in our direction but there are lots of options on how it moves our way and what shape it’s in when it gets here.

As of now, it’s still too uncertain to say what impacts if any will be in store for our area. The timeline has been very consistent for next Monday if we do have to deal with a storm. Check back in Thursday and Friday as we will have a much better idea of what the storm will do and where it will go by then. Right now concern is low as all modeling is suggesting a weak system but this will be dependent on many factors. Check back in later this week.