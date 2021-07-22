Panama City Weather Forecast 7-22-2021

Hot and humid over the next 5 days we still have the chance of rain in the afternoon. The overall rain coverage will be much less than what we had earlier in the week. The hottest day might be Sunday and Monday with heat advisories likely for each day from Friday through Monday of next week.

Tropical area of interest could see a low level low by this weekend, if that is to happen it would run up the east coast and out to sea. Not a threat to our area at all. If no development comes from this area then some added moisture could work back into our area next week. Regardless very little impact to NWFL and the forecast overall.