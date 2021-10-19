Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Panama City Weather Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Barktoberfest benefits local dogs to stay in their homes
Video
Man tased by Crestview police during welfare check dies the next day
Experts suggest an annual house inspection to help prevent fires
Video
City of Springfield unveils plans for new community center
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: End of October formations; cold front on the way
Video
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: Rain, Rain, Go Away
Video
Top Stories
Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley speaks at Panama City Rotary Club meeting
Video
TROPIC TOPICS: Tropical Storm Victor intensifies while Hurricane Sam weakens
Video
TROPIC TOPICS: Tropical Storm Sam Outlook
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
Browns’ Mayfield expects to play despite shoulder injury
Top Stories
76ers suspend Simmons 1 game for conduct detrimental to team
Top Stories
South Carolina, UConn, Stanford women top preseason Top 25
Manager Aaron Boone re-signed by Yankees to 3-year contract
Rights activists urge boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Prospect of no jab, no visa for Australian Open tennis stars
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
When can you get a COVID booster shot? These are the rules for each vaccine
Top Stories
Judge Rejects Challenge to ‘Vaccine Passport’ Ban
Panhandle hospitals see decrease in COVID patients
‘Step back, don’t read the Facebook posts’: Dr. Francis Collins on vaccinating kids and COVID-19
Video
At-home COVID-19 tests recalled amid false-positive results
Video
Features
Halloween in the Panhandle
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
Contests
Panhandle Pumpkin Carving Contest
Gulf World Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Panama City Weather Forecast
Local News
by:
Kristen Kennedy
Posted:
Oct 19, 2021 / 11:07 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 19, 2021 / 11:07 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to MyPanhandle Daily Weather Newsletter
Subscribe Now
MyPanhandle Daily Weather
Sign Up
Latest Local News Video
Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/19/21
Video
Barktoberfest helping local pups in the area
Video
Barktoberfest helping local dogs in the community second part
Video
Experts suggest an annual house inspection to help prevent fires
Video
City of Springfield unveils plans for new community center
Video
New marine science building coming to North Bay Haven Charter Academy
Video
More Local News
Don't Miss
Panama City Weather Forecast
Video
Barktoberfest benefits local dogs to stay in their homes
Video
Man tased by Crestview police during welfare check dies the next day
Experts suggest an annual house inspection to help prevent fires
Video
City of Springfield unveils plans for new community center
Video
Amazon opens 150,000 new positions with $18 an hour average pay, sign-on bonuses
New marine science building coming to North Bay Haven Charter Academy
Video