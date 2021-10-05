Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
We have a winner! Single winning $699.8 million Powerball ticket sold in California
Top Stories
Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/5/21
Video
Health Department issues mosquito-borne illnesses advisory in Bay County
Video
Jackson County man dies over the weekend after August crash
Video
City of Springfield projects to be fully-funded
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: Tropical Storm Victor intensifies while Hurricane Sam weakens
Video
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: Tropical Storm Sam Outlook
Video
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: Peak Hurricane Season Continues
Video
Citizens Insurance nears 700,000 policies
TROPIC TOPICS: The leftovers of Larry and Mindy
Video
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall at St. Vincent Island
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
Lightning strike: Raiders can’t catch Bolts after slow start
Top Stories
Robinson the engine behind the Texas offense
Top Stories
Bay volleyball sweeps Wewahitchka on senior night
Video
Mosley volleyball ranked No. 2 in Class 5A
Video
Start of Raiders-Chargers game delayed by lightning
Longtime rivals Red Sox, Yankees, back at it in AL wild card
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
At-home COVID-19 tests recalled amid false-positive results
Video
Top Stories
USDA: Ferret tests positive for COVID-19 in Florida
When can your elementary school kid get vaccinated? Here’s what we know
DeSantis pledges to ‘fight like hell’ over COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 continues to slow trials, create jail overcrowding
Features
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
Contests
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/5/21
Local News
by:
Kristen Kennedy
Posted:
Oct 5, 2021 / 07:03 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 5, 2021 / 07:04 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to MyPanhandle Daily Weather Newsletter
Subscribe Now
MyPanhandle Daily Weather
Sign Up
Latest Local News Video
Panama City Police improving community relations one cup of coffee at a time part 2
Video
Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/5/21
Video
Health Department officials issue mosquito-borne illnesses advisory
Video
Jackson County man dies over the weekend after August crash
Video
City of Springfield projects to be fully-funded
Video
Carnival in Panama City to start on Tuesday
Video
More Local News
Don't Miss
We have a winner! Single winning $699.8 million Powerball ticket sold in California
Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/5/21
Video
Health Department issues mosquito-borne illnesses advisory in Bay County
Video
Jackson County man dies over the weekend after August crash
Video
City of Springfield projects to be fully-funded
Video
Carnival in Panama City to start on Tuesday
Video
New military lodging facility coming to Tyndall Air Force Base in 2024