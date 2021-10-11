Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/11/21

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The first round is over and both federal prosecutors and the remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case can claim some victories.

Federal prosecutors accused nine people so far with crimes connected to city projects both before and after Hurricane Michael. Six of the accused — including former City Manager Mike White, former Leisure Service Director David Horton, and, most recently, former City Attorney Adam Albritton — have pleaded guilty to charges in the case. In all of these pleadings, the accused have agreed to a deal with federal prosecutors to exchange information “of substantial value” in exchange for assistance with the other cases. If Judge Mark Walker agrees that they met the terms of the plead deal, he may, at his sole discretion, impose lighter sentences on those that have already plead guilty.