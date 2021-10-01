Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Arc of the Bay celebrates opening of ‘!nklusion Cafe’ at Gulf Coast State College
Video
Top Stories
Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/1/21
Video
Alabama man arrested in Pier Park shooting incident
Video
University of Florida experts give tips on how to raise big cattle
Video
U.S. 231 widening project discussed at public meeting
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: Tropical Storm Victor intensifies while Hurricane Sam weakens
Video
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: Tropical Storm Sam Outlook
Video
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: Peak Hurricane Season Continues
Video
Citizens Insurance nears 700,000 policies
TROPIC TOPICS: The leftovers of Larry and Mindy
Video
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall at St. Vincent Island
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
Wade, Giants beat D-backs in 9th, hold 2-game NL West edge
Top Stories
Record night for Taurasi, Mercury in Game 2 rout over Aces
Top Stories
Sneads dominates Graceville after delayed start to game
Video
Carpenter brothers shine with Bozeman football team
Video
Thomas leads Sun to 79-68 win over Sky to even series 1-1
Judge HRs twice, Yankees beat Jays 6-2 to extend WC lead
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
USDA: Ferret tests positive for COVID-19 in Florida
Top Stories
When can your elementary school kid get vaccinated? Here’s what we know
DeSantis pledges to ‘fight like hell’ over COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 continues to slow trials, create jail overcrowding
‘It’s absolutely hard to watch’: A look inside a COVID ICU Unit
Video
Features
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
Contests
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/1/21
Local News
by:
Kristen Kennedy
Posted:
Oct 1, 2021 / 07:08 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2021 / 07:08 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to MyPanhandle Daily Weather Newsletter
Subscribe Now
MyPanhandle Daily Weather
Sign Up
Latest Local News Video
Arc of the Bay celebrates the Grand Opening of the Inklusion Cafe
Video
Infrastructure package reaches stalemate between progressive and moderate Democrats
Video
Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/1/21
Video
Alabama man arrested in Pier Park shooting incident
Video
University of Florida experts give tips on how to raise big cattle
Video
U.S. 231 widening project discussed at public meeting
Video
More Local News
Don't Miss
Arc of the Bay celebrates opening of ‘!nklusion Cafe’ at Gulf Coast State College
Video
Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/1/21
Video
Alabama man arrested in Pier Park shooting incident
Video
University of Florida experts give tips on how to raise big cattle
Video
U.S. 231 widening project discussed at public meeting
Video
PCPD still searching for suspect in connection to fatal Outrigger Lounge shooting
Video
12-year-old in custody after shooting
Video