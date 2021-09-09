Panama City Weather 9-9-2021

Dry air is moving in and while this won’t bring us much of a cool down it will help to reduce rain chances for more than a few days. We will take all the chances at dry weather we can get at this point. Rain chances will sit 20-40% over the next seven to ten days barring any tropical influences. The tropics will still be active as September 10 is the peak day for tropical action historically, thankfully a suppressive wave will work across the Atlantic this should help reduce the atmosphere’s ability to produce tropical systems. That said we will be watching three areas over the next ten to fourteen days, that information can be found in the video above.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.



Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.



Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.



Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.



Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.