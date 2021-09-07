Panama City Weather: 9/7/21 Morning Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A stalled boundary to the north of us today will confine moisture to the Panhandle, resulting in an increase of shower and storm activity. We’re calling for scattered showers and storms by late morning Tuesday through the early evening. Temperatures will still hover close to 90.

By Wednesday, a tropical low may develop in the Gulf of Mexico. We are not looking at a tropical storm or hurricane to form from this low, but it will lead to wetter weather across northwest Florida through the middle of the week. Widespread showers and storms are in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will only reach the mid-80’s.

Thursday afternoon/evening, a cold front will push south and help to clear the moisture out, resulting in drier conditions Friday through Sunday. Sunshine will return and temperatures will bounce back to the low 90s. Our inland locations will likely see temperatures in the upper 60s Friday through Sunday morning.