Panama City Weather 9-7-2021

Showers and storms are expected across the area for the next 48 hours or so. A front will move through and clear us out Thursday night. Mostly dry weather is expected across the area after the front moves through. While a tropical wave will be moving through the main threat will be isolated heavy rainfall. At this time we are not expecting widespread heavy rain but rather scattered showers and storms that will be able to produce heavy rain. While I do not think it is likely it is very possible your location sees very little in the way of rainfall. There is more in the video forecast above.