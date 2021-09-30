Panama City Weather 9-30-2021

Another day and yet it’s the same forecast, kinda… Rain chances do look like to return more than just the stray shower or storm that we have had over the last few days. That is mostly next week’s problem. For the rest of this week, we keep the rain chances low with just a 20-30% chance at it each day. it will also remain warm with highs in the upper 80’s.

Next week a cut-off low will work into the Ohio River valley and hang out for more than a few days. This will keep our area under the influence of that low. Cloud cover with showers possibly a storm or two will be around for most of next week.

We are still tracking tropical systems in the Atlantic with Sam and Victor but both will not be a problem for the US. Going through next week we will keep an eye on the tail end of the trough that will bring us moisture as it could allow for a tropical or subtropical storm to develop in either the Caribbean or in the Gulf stream. None of that is set in stone but it will be the areas to watch.