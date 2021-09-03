Panama City Weather: 9/3/21 – Holiday Weekend Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday! The drier air we’ve been talking about with a passing cold front is making its way into the southeast. We have very little rain in the forecast as a result, minus just a few coastal showers with the sea breeze this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to reach about 90 degrees. It will still feel humid, though, as dew points remain in the low-mid 70s today. Dew points will be falling, however, over the weekend.

By Saturday afternoon, dew points may fall to the 60’s or even 50’s inland, meaning the air will feel a lot less humid. It will especially feel nice in the mornings inland as temperatures also dip into the 60’s. That’s right, our inland locations will have a mini taste of fall Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning as the dry and cooler air hangs on. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90’s inland for these days too.

Along the coast, the moisture will be harder to beat. Drier air is expected to try to meander south Saturday and Sunday, but with the sea breeze, there will still be a hint of humidity felt. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80’s, near 90 with dew points hovering around 70 degrees this weekend. It may feel a few degrees hotter than the actual temperatures. Morning low temperatures will be in the low 70’s.

Labor Day on Monday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures again in the upper 80’s along the coast, low 90’s inland. Moisture will be creeping back into Panhandle. As a result, a few isolated pop-up showers and storms will be possible. Outdoor plans shouldn’t be ruined, but keep in mind a storm may develop near you – if it does, you’ll need to have somewhere nearby to take shelter.

Rain chances will rise through the middle of next week as scattered showers and storms look more likely due to an increase in Gulf moisture and an approaching cold front from the northwest.