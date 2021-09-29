Panama City Weather 9-29-2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warm and mostly dry weather sticking around over the next few days. High pressure will be enforced over our Thursday, this should allow for dry conditions to prevail for Friday and Saturday. By the end of the weekend, a broad area of low pressure will slowly work into the east. That should bring back some shower chances, the best chances of rain might hold off until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Thursday A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

FridaySunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather 9-29-2021

PCPD has an effort to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safer

Mistaken Tyndall active shooter 911 call

Panama City moving forward with plans to plant 30,000 oak trees

Lifeguards stress importance of rip current safety as summer season closes

Panama City Weather Forecast: 9/29/21

More Local News

Don't Miss