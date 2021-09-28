Panama City Weather 9-28-2021

The Warming trend continues over the next few days. We should see dry air settle in again for Thursday and Friday. This will increase temps with more sunshine and compressional heating. Rain chances will remain limited with just an isolated shower or storm with the Seabreeze in the afternoons and evenings.

As the shortwave pivots into the Panhandle early in the morning, isolated showers (maybe a rumble of thunder) will be possible near the coast to start the day. With the increased moisture over the western areas, rain chances will be slightly better (20-30%) over the western Panhandle and southeast Alabama heading into Wednesday afternoon, tapering to 10% or less elsewhere. Highs will climb to near 90.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday A 10 percent chance of showers before 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.