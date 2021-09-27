Panama City Weather 9-27-2021

The Dry weather will continue to roll on and no this is not a deodorant commercial. High pressure remains the main feature this week in our weather pattern. It is still possible with the Seabreeze and the heating of the day that we manage to pull out a shower or storm mainly in our Seabreeze favored regions. Away from that, we will see mostly dry conditions with warming temperatures.

A few locations could break 90 this week with still dry air in place and plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 88.