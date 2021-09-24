Panama City Weather 9-24-2021

A dry and stable air mass is in place today. Low-level winds will gradually clock around through the north and northeast as surface high pressure moves east across the Tennessee Valley. Warming and moistening of the air mass will get underway.

A few weak, low-topped showers are possible tonight and Saturday morning over Apalachee Bay, perhaps nudging onshore along the coast of Franklin County. The tail end of the progressive upper

trough that is now crossing the U.S. Northern Plains will brush across the Southeast States on Saturday. In advance of this feature tonight, we will get a brief turn to southwest flow aloft. Meanwhile, deeper moisture which is currently sidelined down near the Tampa Bay area will have a chance to surge back north into Apalachee Bay late tonight and Saturday morning, generating those showers. Otherwise, the greater FL Big Bend region will see a temporary increase in clouds on Saturday AM.