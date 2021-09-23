Panama City Weather 9-23-2021

Another clear blue sunny day is expected tomorrow as high pressure settles in over the region. Winds and wind gusts should wind down by dawn tomorrow leaving the rest of the day to be as good as it gets
for a late September day. Dewpoints tonight may drop into the upper 40s/low 50s region-wide with lows generally in the low to mid 50s! Daytime highs tomorrow are generally expected to be in the low 80s.

FridaySunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 61.

