Panama City Weather 9-22-2021

A cold front has moved through now it’s time to enjoy some really nice weather!

With the cooler and drier air continuing to advect in through Thursday, expect comfortable conditions with highs around 80 and low relative humidities through the day. On the first full day of astronomical fall, it will definitely be a welcome change by many. Skies will be mostly clear given the very dry airmass in place.

A clear and comfortable Friday is in store to start the weekend. Expect daytime highs in the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 85.