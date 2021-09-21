Panama City weather 9-21-2021

A cold front is set to move across the region tomorrow. This will bring us cooler conditions but most of all it will allow for dry air to settle in. That will promote a nice stretch of dry sunny days. The low humidity and abundant sunshine will just be a bonus. Rain chances remain in place ahead of the front Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10 am and 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 56.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.