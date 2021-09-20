Panama City Weather 9-20-21

We all are looking forward to Fall as a season. typically in the Flordia panhandle, it is our driest month and offers some of the best temperatures for the whole year. This year has been incredibly wet but it looks like we are about to get an extended break from the rain.

The first day of Fall is Wednesday and right on time, a cold front is positioned to move through. This will bring us dry air and it will bring us cooler conditions. We could see our first nights with temperatures below 60 degrees in may location since the spring.

Tuesday chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 am and 4 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.



Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%.



Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.



Wednesday night was mostly clear, with a low around 60.



Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.



Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 58.



Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.