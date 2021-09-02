Panama City Weather: 9/2/21 Morning Forecast

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front continues moving south this morning – it has taken a little bit longer than expected. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again across northwest Florida this afternoon into the early evening. No severe weather is expected. Storms may produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning, though. The activity should come to an end by 9 p.m. CDT.

Finally, by Friday the drier air behind said cold front arrives to the Panhandle. Rain chances will be significantly lower through the holiday weekend. I’m leaving a small rain chance for coastal location Friday as there may be enough lingering moisture to spark a few showers or storms. Many areas will be dry, sunny and hot through Sunday. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s.

By Labor Day, our typical summertime pattern returns in which pop-up showers and storms are likely to occur in the afternoon hours. If you’re planning any outdoor activities, have a location in mind to shelter from a shower or storm that develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather: 9/2/21 Morning Forecast

City of Panama City to host public hearing about water rate increases

After Hurricane Ida South Walton lifeguards see more defiance

DeFuniak Springs dry cleaners badly damaged in structure fire

GCSC hiring people with mental disabilties for new coffee shop

Panhandle school districts continue to monitor COVID data

More Local News

Don't Miss