Panama City Weather: 9/2/21 Morning Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front continues moving south this morning – it has taken a little bit longer than expected. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again across northwest Florida this afternoon into the early evening. No severe weather is expected. Storms may produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning, though. The activity should come to an end by 9 p.m. CDT.

Finally, by Friday the drier air behind said cold front arrives to the Panhandle. Rain chances will be significantly lower through the holiday weekend. I’m leaving a small rain chance for coastal location Friday as there may be enough lingering moisture to spark a few showers or storms. Many areas will be dry, sunny and hot through Sunday. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s.

By Labor Day, our typical summertime pattern returns in which pop-up showers and storms are likely to occur in the afternoon hours. If you’re planning any outdoor activities, have a location in mind to shelter from a shower or storm that develops.