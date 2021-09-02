Panama City Weather 9-2-2021

Better weather is on the way, some locations could dip down into the 60’s for overnight lows over the next few nights. This along with some dry days will be the first stretch of dry weather we have seen in some time.

High pressure aloft will be building in from the west through the short term. At the surface, we can expect a drier air mass with Precipitable Water values around 1″ following the stationary front from earlier in the week bringing northeasterly flow. With high pressure in place, there won`t be much of a forcing mechanism
for thunderstorms to develop besides the Gulf and Atlantic sea breezes. Although, the sea breeze is not expected to push far inland, and instead keep showers/thunderstorms close to the
coastal regions.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Labor Day A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 88.

