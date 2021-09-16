Panama City Weather 9-16-2021

Rain remains in the forecast, some heavy rain is possible. With the heavy rain threat, flash flood watch remains in effect into Friday night. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move generally

from southwest to northeast over the forecast area through this afternoon and evening. We should see a decrease in rain coverage later this evening, but some scattered showers and storms will remain possible near the Panhandle coast this evening and overnight.

With the pattern remaining about the same tomorrow as it’s been the past couple of days, expect showers and thunderstorms to start near the coast in the morning, then spread northward and northeastward through the afternoon. Yet again, with abundant moisture in place, locally heavy rainfall cant be ruled out, especially in Florida Panhandle.

Friday Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.



Saturday Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%.



SundayShowers and thunderstorms. High near 84. The chance of precipitation is 80%.