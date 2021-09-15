Panama City Weather 9-15-2021

Widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue over
our area through the afternoon and evening with some development
along the I-75 corridor this evening. We should see somewhat less
coverage of showers and storms overnight, but still scattered
showers remain possible overnight.
Thursday looks to be yet another cloudy and rainy day for most of us
as bands of showers and storms increase in coverage yet again. Some
bouts of heavy rainfall are possible, especially in Florida
Panhandle and possibly southeast Alabama. A Flash Flood Watch
remains in effect for the Florida counties west of the Apalachicola
River.