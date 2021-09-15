Panama City Weather 9-15-2021

Widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue over

our area through the afternoon and evening with some development

along the I-75 corridor this evening. We should see somewhat less

coverage of showers and storms overnight, but still scattered

showers remain possible overnight.

Thursday looks to be yet another cloudy and rainy day for most of us

as bands of showers and storms increase in coverage yet again. Some

bouts of heavy rainfall are possible, especially in Florida

Panhandle and possibly southeast Alabama. A Flash Flood Watch

remains in effect for the Florida counties west of the Apalachicola

River.