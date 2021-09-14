Panama City Weather 9-14-2021

Through tonight, rain bands and embedded thunderstorms will begin to move onshore prior to sunrise Wednesday morning in the Panhandle. This rain will then spread northward and eastward through the morning into southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend,

extending into southern Georgia later in the day. Rain chances will be 60-80% over the (highest in the Florida Panhandle, lowest in the southeast Big Bend). Some of this rainfall could be locally heavy at times, especially in the Florida Panhandle.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 am. High near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.



Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.



Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 am. High near 83. The chance of precipitation is 80%.



Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 70%.