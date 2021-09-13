Panama City weather 9-13-2021

Rain is back in the forecast, go figure. This time it’s thanks to returning flow and Nicholas, the moisture leftover from the storm will work across our area by the middle of the week. This will continues even as the storm is removed from our area with the flow out of the southwest for many days to follow. While I’m not seeing a major flood threat, the wet conditions we have continually found ourselves in will lend to isolated flash flooding and a general concern for areas that have already seen flooding this summer.

Nicholas will be slowly moving from Texas into Louisana by Tuesday night and Wednesday. While no direct impacts on our area are expected, southerly flow across much of the Gulf will increase across the region by Wednesday, bringing in a deep feed of tropical moisture. This will lead to an increase in rain chances, especially in the Florida Panhandle and SE Alabama.

The wet pattern will continue into the weekend as the mid-level remnants of Nicholas slowly slide east-northeastward and deep moisture continues to stream off of the Gulf of Mexico. While the widespread heavy rain is currently forecast to remain west of the area

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.



WednesdayShowers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.



ThursdayShowers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 70%.