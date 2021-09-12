Panama city weather 9-12-2021

Rain, that’s what will be talked about as yet another tropical system is working the Gulf. This time around the storm is moving across the Texas and Louisiana coast. The storm might make it to a high-end tropical storm or even a hurricane but the wind is not the story for this storm it will be the heavy rain and likely flooding from the storm.

A high-pressure system will be centered near us for the first half of the week. This will limit our rain chances beyond the heating of the day and Seabreeze activity. Better rain chances come in with the leftover moisture from Nicholas and a front that works our way by the end of the week.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.



Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.



Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.



Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.



Friday Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. The chance of precipitation is 70%.