Panama City Weather: 9/1/21 Morning Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

One last tropical rain band from Ida redeveloped across the Deep South early Wednesday morning which is why the day started with scattered showers and storms. As of 7 a.m. CDT, the showers and storms are dissipating and shifting over the northern Gulf of Mexico. The clouds will start to clear throughout the remainder of the morning hours revealing glorious sunshine! Temperatures will rise from the mid-70s to near 90 this afternoon.

A cold front, however, is surging south. It will spark scattered showers and storms across northwest Florida again this afternoon into the early evening. No severe weather is expected. Storms may produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning, though. The activity should come to an end by 9 p.m. CDT. Overnight will be mostly dry minus some coastal showers or storms in the early morning hours.

Some models are indicating a short wave passing through Alabama into northern Florida on Thursday. A short wave is essentially an extra piece of energy moving through a trough. If this trend verifies, scattered showers and storms will be back in the forecast again Thursday afternoon.

Finally, by Friday the drier air behind said cold front arrives to the Panhandle. Rain chances will be significantly lower through the holiday weekend. I’m leaving a small rain chance for coastal location Friday through Sunday as there may be enough lingering moisture to spark a few showers or storms – but it will not by any means be a washout. Many areas will be dry, sunny and hot. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s.

By Labor Day, our typical summertime pattern returns in which pop-up showers and storms are likely to occur in the afternoon hours. If you’re planning any outdoor activities, have a location in mind to shelter from a shower or storm that develops.