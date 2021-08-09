Panama City Weather 8-9-2021

The tropics are at it again as we move into peak season. We are watching a wave that will likely be Fred soon. It will take over 7 days to make it to the US but should be watched closely as it progresses west-northwest. Many factors will challenge this system as it will deal with Shear, Dry air and, Land. All of these will likely keep the system weak and could even dissipate it. For now, this is just a watch-and-wait scenario.

Closer to home we are in a full swing summer pattern where temps are in the 90’s every day and there will be at least an Isolated to Scattered chance at rain.

