Panama City Weather 8-5-2021

The tropics are active once again and it will not be long until we have a named tropical system. The next name on the list is Fred. We are watching two waves in the main development region. At the moment neither wave poses a threat to the US in general.

A bit closer to home we move out the pattern that we have kept unsettled weather in place and into our typical summer setup. This will prompt higher temperatures by the beginning of next week. Heat index values could be back to the 100’s as surface temps approach the mid 90’s.

