Panama City Weather: 8/4/21 Morning Forecast

A Flash Flood Watch has been EXTENDED for Bay, Gulf, Calhoun, Franklin and Liberty county until 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET Thursday, August 5, 2021.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A slow moving boundary to our north will lock in moisture coming in from a high pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico. With this stalled boundary in place and south/southwesterly flow, scattered rain is in the forecast for much of the work week. Rainfall totals by Friday could range from 1-3 inches. Temperatures will top out mainly in the mid-80s, until we head into the weekend. At that point, our typical summertime pattern returns, in which we are not under the influence of any big weather systems and see primarily scattered pop-up showers and storms. Temperatures will trend back to the low 90’s Saturday and Sunday.