Panama City Weather: 8/30/21 Morning Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

What was once Category 4 Hurricane Ida upon landfall in southeastern Louisiana Sunday late morning has now weakened to a tropical storm, though the impacts are still being felt far and wide. As of the 4 a.m. CDT advisory update from the National Hurricane Center, the system has winds of 60 mph and is moving north at less than 10 mph. Ida is still bringing heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, strong winds and the threat of isolated tornadoes to many southeastern states.

The Florida Panhandle will experience impacts from Ida over the next couple days. Today and tomorrow, tropical rain bands will extend further east. Within these tropical bands, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal (Level 1 of 5) and Slight (Level 2 of 5) risk for severe storms across the Panhandle on Monday and Tuesday. 1-3 inches of rain are forecast with higher amounts possible in isolated locations. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for western and central counties of the Panhandle including Walton, Holmes, Washington and Bay county until 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday.

By Wednesday, a cold front will be pushing in from the north. Tropical moisture will be lingering, so scattered showers and storms are still likely as the front moves in. Rain chances will start to drop Thursday as drier air filters into northwest Florida. Mostly dry conditions are expected Friday through the weekend, minus a few stray showers.

Temperatures overall will trend from the mid-80s at the beginning of the week to the low 90s this weekend.