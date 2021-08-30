Panama City Weather 8-30-2021

Rain and more rain the remnants of Ida bring the chance for more showers and storms Tuesday. This will however bring a change to the pattern. Dry air is going to work into the area by Thursday and this will be the first chance at a true dry day. We have recorded rain on all but 3 days in the month of August so far.

A cold-front-like feature will drag in from the north on Thursday. A significantly drier air mass will arrive from the north on Thu and Fri. In its wake, daytime temperatures may actually be warmer due to increased sunshine, but nighttime temperatures should cool off nicely due to drier air and some radiational cooling. In
contrast to recent dewpoints in the mid-upper 70s, the arrival of dewpoints in the 60s should feel pleasant to most. This should almost eliminate the chance of afternoon convection for all but the eastern Big Bend on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

High pressure will pass across the eastern U.S. this weekend, bringing a return of low-level easterly flow. The air mass will moisten modestly and slowly. As a little moisture comes creeping back in off the Atlantic on Sunday and Monday, 20-30 PoPs will return.

