Panama City Weather 8-3-2021

The rain chances continue at least for one more day. The typical summer pattern returns by the weekend. The positive with the cloud cover and rain chances have been cooler temps. When we return back to the summer pattern the temps will also warm up.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.