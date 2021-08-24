Panama City Weather: 8/24/21 Morning Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

An upper level low is extending to the east this morning, while a ridge of high pressure is building in from the west. As a result, some dry air is going to filter through the mid-levels of the atmosphere, cutting off precipitation chances for most locations across north Florida…except the Panhandle. A stalled boundary in southern Alabama and Georgia will limit moisture flow to northwest Florida, resulting in unsettled weather to start the week.

This morning, the land breeze worked against southwesterly flow, which sparked scattered showers and storms. Those storms have since died down, but more wet weather is expected to pop-up this afternoon in the form of rain showers and scattered storms. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s along the coast, low 90s inland. With humidity, though, it will feel closer to the low 100s.

This trend is likely to continue through the middle of the week: morning showers and storms with the land breeze, afternoon pop-up showers and storms enhanced by the sea breeze. It’s not until Thursday that rain chances will be lower due to slightly drier air coming in from the northeast. Isolated showers and storms will still be possible, but overall the day won’t be quite as active. The drier pattern, however, won’t last for long as an influx of moisture returns Friday through the weekend. That will result in rain chances escalated above 50% again. Temperatures overall trend in the low-mid 90’s by the end of the work week and into the weekend.