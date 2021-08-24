Panama City Weather 8-24-2021

Active weather continues over the next few days. There is some hope that we see some dry conditions on our Thursday. An upper low will bring us more moisture for our Friday and beyond. This will keep the showers and storms around. Deep east to southeast flow will continue to bring in tropical moisture, and despite the ridge building, rain chances will remain elevated (50-70% PoPs). On Monday, the ridge will begin to weaken somewhat as it elongates more east to west. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms still remain a possibility area-wide each afternoon. This ridge should also help keep any tropical activity well to our south and west. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting an area of low pressure to develop in the western Caribbean Sea which will move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend and

early next week. We will continue to monitor the progress of this system, but the local land impacts will likely be confined to dangerous beach conditions.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 am. High near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.



Thursday: 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

