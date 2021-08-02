Panama City Weather 8-2-2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and storms will move across the next few days. This activity will help to keep the temperatures down. It could also cause Isolated flash flooding as the ground remains saturated. The wet weather will eventually fade back to our summer pattern by the end of the week.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Storms could produce heavy rain. High near 85. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather

Jackson County School Board members implement new dress code

Jackson County School District teachers prepare for students to return

One local leader speaking out on social media to urge people to get vaccinated

Lucky Puppy Rescue is begging for your help

Panama City Police Department to host "National Night Out" event

More Local News

Don't Miss