Panama City Weather 8-2-2021

Showers and storms will move across the next few days. This activity will help to keep the temperatures down. It could also cause Isolated flash flooding as the ground remains saturated. The wet weather will eventually fade back to our summer pattern by the end of the week.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Storms could produce heavy rain. High near 85. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 70%.