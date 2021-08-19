Skip to content
Top Stories
Panama City Weather: 8/19/21 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
More business owners set sites on Downtown Panama City property
Defuniak Springs teenager dies in fatal crash with school bus
Florida couple arrested in Hawaii with fake COVID vaccination cards, officials say
Local Afghanistan veteran shares his thoughts on the Taliban takeover
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Fred sends 170,000 gallons of raw sewage into local waterways
Top Stories
A Bonifay animal rescue suffered damage due to Tropical Storm Fred
Top Stories
Health officials urge mosquito protection after Tropical Storm Fred
Franklin residents see impacts from Tropical Storm Fred
WATCH: Bay County Emergency Operations holds news conference for Tropical Storm Fred
Tropical Storm Fred Coverage
Top Stories
Olympic champ Korda shares lead at Women’s British Open
Top Stories
Biles: Mental health advocacy part of post-Olympic tour
Top Stories
Marianna football team hoping to build off of great 2020 season
Blountstown’s Jordan Pride ranked No. 6 safety in the nation for Class of 2024
Wewahitchka football player Alex Williams decommits from Vanderbilt
Top Stories
Booster shots, nursing home vaccine mandate announced as US fights delta surge
Top Stories
Can health insurance companies charge the unvaccinated higher premiums? What about life insurers?
‘Pray for a miracle’: Conservative talk show host in ‘grave condition’ amid COVID-19 battle
Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months
Mask disputes, outbreaks make for rocky start to school year around the country
Panama City Weather: 8/19/21 Morning Forecast
Local News
by:
Kristen Kennedy
Posted:
Aug 19, 2021 / 07:03 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 19, 2021 / 07:10 AM CDT
Latest Local News Video
Panama City Weather: 8/19/21 Morning Forecast
More business owners set sites on Downtown Panama City property
LOCAL VETERAN SPEAKS OUT ABOUT AFGHANISTAN
Lights are finally back on for a group of Jackson County residents
Panama City Weather Forecast 8-18-2018
Bay District School updating its COVID dashboard twice a week
More Local News
Don't Miss
Panama City Weather: 8/19/21 Morning Forecast
More business owners set sites on Downtown Panama City property
Defuniak Springs teenager dies in fatal crash with school bus
Florida couple arrested in Hawaii with fake COVID vaccination cards, officials say
Local Afghanistan veteran shares his thoughts on the Taliban takeover
Panama City Weather 8-18-2021
U.S. troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans, Biden says